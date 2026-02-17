Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Female ICE agents faked having car troubles to set up arrest

Female ICE agents fake car breakdown to lure father out of house and arrest him
  • A family claims that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers tricked Jesus Flores into leaving his Minnesota home by feigning car trouble to arrest him.
  • The incident, captured on a neighbour's security camera, shows two women approaching Flores's home asking for help with their vehicle before other SUVs arrived to apprehend him.
  • Flores's son, Miguel Flores, described the family as shocked, scared, and heartbroken by the unexpected situation, noting his father is a hard-working individual who came to the US for a better life for his six children, who are US citizens.
  • The Department of Homeland Security stated that Flores, identified as Jesus Emmanuel Flores-Aguilar, is an alleged former Vatos Locos 13 gang member with a criminal history, who had been removed from the US twice before.
  • This arrest occurred as President Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, announced the withdrawal of some officers from Minnesota but confirmed a force would remain for future operations and to prevent interference from protesters.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in