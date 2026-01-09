Protests break out across US after ICE agent kills woman
- Protests have erupted across the U.S. following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minnesota.
- Demonstrations are taking place in multiple cities, including Austin, Boston, Minneapolis and New York City, after Good was shot in her car on Wednesday morning.
- The ICE officer involved in the shooting has been identified as Jonathan Ross, described by federal officials as an “experienced” officer, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz authorized the state’s National Guard on Thursday “out of an abundance of caution,” and announced plans for a statewide “day of unity” on Friday.
- At a White House press briefing Thursday, Vice President JD Vance said Good “violated the law” and committed an act of “terrorism.”