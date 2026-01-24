Minneapolis rocked by another fatal shooting during ICE raids
- Federal officers shot and killed a man Saturday in Minneapolis, where tensions are already high amid large ICE raids and Renee Good’s shooting death.
- Governor Tim Walz wrote on X, “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”
- Footage posted online appeared to show multiple officers struggling with a man on the ground and beating him before a gunshot is heard and then several more are fired.
- Details about what led up to Saturday’s shooting were still developing, with Homeland Security stating the man had a gun. A spokesperson alleged to The Independent that “the armed suspect violently resisted.”
- The shooting came amid ongoing daily protests in the Twin Cities over ICE raids and the fatal shooting of Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on Jan. 7.