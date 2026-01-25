Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video shows Alex Pretti helping bystander before he is killed by federal agents

Moment federal agents shoot man in Minneapolis captured by bystander
  • Alex Pretti, while filming federal officers during a protest on Saturday morning, was shoved by an officer and subsequently struggled with multiple officers.
  • During the altercation, Pretti was surrounded by at least seven officers, with one appearing to strike him with a canister.
  • An officer unholstered a gun, and another was seen holding a pistol as a shot rang out, causing Pretti to collapse.
  • After the initial shot, officers backed off, and at least nine more shots were heard as Pretti lay motionless on the street.
  • Bystanders reacted with horror, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported being denied access to the scene.
In full

