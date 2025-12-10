Watch ICE agents pepper spray activists in US’ largest Somali community
- Federal agents used pepper spray to disperse a crowd blocking their vehicles in a heavily Somali neighbourhood of Minneapolis during a crackdown by the Trump administration.
- City Council Member Jamal Osman witnessed armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents checking IDs at East African restaurants and on the street, temporarily detaining at least one US citizen.
- A confrontation escalated at a city-owned senior housing complex where a crowd, alerted by whistles, confronted agents, resulting in the use of pepper spray.
- One young Somali American was detained, fingerprinted, and released after showing his US passport, then left to find his own way home in snowy weather.
- The president had previously made derogatory comments about Somalis and terminated their Temporary Protected Status, while ICE later detailed arrests of individuals, including Somalis, for various crimes in Minnesota.