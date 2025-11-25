What we know about the ‘milkshake tax’ – and why lattes could be more expensive
- Wes Streeting announced that the sugar tax will now be applied to packaged milkshakes and lattes, expanding the existing levy.
- The health secretary stated that the exemption for milk-based drinks is being removed as ministers will not ignore rising childhood unhealthiness.
- The threshold for the tax will also be lowered from the current 5g of sugar per 100ml to 4.5g per 100ml.
- This expanded levy will affect pre-packaged drinks like bottled milkshakes and flavoured milk, but not beverages made in cafes or restaurants.
- The measure aims to combat obesity, which is described as a major health challenge costing the NHS billions and impacting children's life chances.