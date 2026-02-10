Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US launches another deadly strike on alleged drug vessel in Pacific

U.S. forces board Venezuela-linked oil tanker in Indian Ocean
  • The US military announced a strike on a suspected narco-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific, resulting in two deaths and one survivor.
  • This incident contributes to 130 fatalities from strikes carried out under the Trump administration against alleged drug boats.
  • Separately, military forces boarded a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, part of an “oil quarantine” strategy to pressure Venezuela.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the boarding, stating the military's resolve to intercept all vessels attempting to circumvent sanctions.
  • Another deadly strike occurred last week on a vessel accused of drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific, shortly after Hegseth made an unsubstantiated claim about cartels ceasing operations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in