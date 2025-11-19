Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Britain would struggle to defend itself from a military attack

World of Trouble: Ukraine cannot win against Russia, warns top British army chief
  • A report by the Commons Defence Committee warned that Britain is unprepared to defend itself from a major attack and lacks a plan for homeland defence.
  • The report highlighted concerns about the UK's ability to fight a war and meet its NATO obligations in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine.
  • Defence Secretary John Healey announced plans to significantly increase the UK's production of munitions and military explosives.
  • At least 13 sites across the UK have been identified for new factories, with the first expected to begin construction next year, creating over 1,000 jobs.
  • The Ministry of Defence has committed £1.5bn to additional defence investment, including funding for new energetics factories and the opening of two new drone factories.
