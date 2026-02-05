Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teacher attacked at school
- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was injured at Milford Haven Comprehensive School.
- Emergency services were called to the Pembrokeshire school in south-west Wales at approximately 3:20 pm on Thursday.
- Police reported that a teacher was assaulted by a pupil brandishing a weapon, but confirmed the injury was not a stab wound.
- The injured teacher is receiving medical treatment, though the exact nature of their injury has not been disclosed.
- The school was initially placed under lockdown, which has since been lifted, and all pupils are confirmed to be safe.
