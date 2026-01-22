Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Millions set to receive one-time payment to help with electricity bills

Sherrill swept to victory over her Trump-endorsed GOP rival in part by promising that her first action once in office would be to order a freeze on skyrocketing utility rates
Sherrill swept to victory over her Trump-endorsed GOP rival in part by promising that her first action once in office would be to order a freeze on skyrocketing utility rates (Getty/iStock)
  • Some Americans are set to get a break on their electricity bills after New Jersey’s new Governor Mikie Sherrill ordered an expansion of bill credits.
  • Sherrill was inaugurated as New Jersey's 57th governor Tuesday and immediately signed an executive order to expand bill credits that were issued last summer.
  • How much the credits will be is unclear. Last summer, customers got $100 credits, with an additional $150 for low-income ratepayers.
  • The new credits will depend on a customer’s electricity usage, according to New Jersey Monitor, and Sherrill ordered the first wave of new credits to go out by July 1.
  • “These executive orders will deliver relief to consumers and stop rate hikes, so New Jerseyans aren’t facing ever-increasing electric bills,” Sherrill said. “This will also create the conditions to massively expand New Jersey’s power generation, because more power in-state will help lower costs.”
