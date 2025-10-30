Teens jailed over Mikey Roynon killing walk free after appeal
- The manslaughter convictions of Cartel Bushnell and Leo Knight, jailed for the killing of 16-year-old Mikey Roynon, have been quashed by the Court of Appeal.
- Mikey Roynon was fatally stabbed in the neck during a 16th birthday party in Bath in June 2023.
- Bushnell and Knight were originally sentenced to nine and nine-and-a-half years respectively in youth detention in May 2024.
- The convictions were deemed "unsafe" due to an "accidental, but critical, error" in the jury's directions regarding self-defence.
- Reporting restrictions were lifted after the prosecution offered no evidence against Bushnell and Knight, with the Crown Prosecution Service stating there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. Shane Cunningham's murder conviction remains.