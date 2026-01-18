Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump loses another long-time ally’s support over demand for Greenland

Watch: Danish foreign minister on threat of US tariffs over Greenland
  • Donald Trump's administration is intensifying efforts to acquire Greenland, citing US national security interests, with threats of military force and imposing tariffs on Denmark.
  • Mike Pence and other prominent Republicans have publicly criticised the president's aggressive tactics, warning they risk fracturing NATO alliances and are potentially unconstitutional.
  • European nations, including Denmark, the UK, and France, have condemned Trump's approach, with France's President Macron comparing the threats to Russia's actions in Ukraine.
  • The White House recently met with Danish and Greenlander emissaries, which Europeans described as unproductive, leading to Trump announcing a 10 per cent tariff on Denmark.
  • Both American public opinion and Greenlanders largely oppose the acquisition, with polls showing minimal support for the plan in either region.
