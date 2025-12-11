Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Controversial TV figure announces run for governor

Mike Lindell gets into spat with 12-year-old influencer
  • Mike Lindell, widely known as the "MyPillow Guy" and a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, has officially declared his candidacy for Minnesota governor.
  • Lindell officially entered the race on Thursday, aiming to secure the Republican nomination to challenge the incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.
  • His campaign will focus on problem-solving, aiding businesses, combating addiction and homelessness, and addressing government programme fraud.
  • Lindell has faced significant legal and financial setbacks, including defamation lawsuits from Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, stemming from his promotion of unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election.
  • Despite acknowledging his personal finances are drained, Lindell stated he would rely on supporter donations for his campaign, which will also include his advocacy against electronic voting machines.
