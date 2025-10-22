Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What Mike Johnson said about Trump’s potential $230M DOJ deal

Mike Johnson denies any knowledge about Trump's potential $230m DOJ pay off
  • Mike Johnson denied any knowledge regarding Donald Trump's alleged request for $230 million from the Department of Justice to cover legal costs from federal investigations.
  • On Tuesday, Johnson stated he was unaware of the details and had not discussed the compensation claim with Trump.
  • Johnson acknowledged Trump's belief that he is owed the reimbursement, adding that Trump would donate the money to charity if he received it.
  • Johnson criticised those who 'attack everything' Trump does, describing such actions as 'absurd'.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in