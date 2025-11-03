Reform voters hold tougher views on immigration than Trump supporters – study
- New research indicates that the British public holds tougher views on immigration and is less inclined to believe diversity strengthens society than their American counterparts.
- A study found 42 per cent of people in the UK support legal efforts to deport immigrants without permission, compared to 33 per cent in the US.
- Reform UK voters (79 per cent) were more likely than supporters of American President Donald Trump (70 per cent) to advocate for the expulsion of immigrants residing without permission.
- Only 49 per cent of the UK public agreed that diversity strengthens society, versus 64 per cent in the US, with similar disparities regarding openness to people from other countries as essential to national identity.
- Conversely, the UK demonstrates more liberal attitudes on social issues such as contraception, same-sex marriage, and abortion compared to the US.