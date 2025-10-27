Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lammy expected to announce inquiry into asylum seeker release

Moment migrant sex offender arrested by police in north London park caught on camera
  • Prisons will implement enhanced checks for inmate releases after Hadush Kebatu, an asylum seeker convicted of sexual assault, was mistakenly freed instead of being transferred to an immigration detention centre.
  • Kebatu, an Ethiopian national, was wrongly released from HMP Chelmsford and travelled to London before being re-arrested in Finsbury Park on Sunday morning.
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy is expected to announce an independent inquiry into the incident and has said that Kebatu will be deported this week after police questioning.
  • Kebatu was jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman shortly after arriving in the UK via a small boat.
  • The incident has sparked political condemnation, with government figures revealing a 128 per cent increase in prisoners released in error in the year to March 2025.
