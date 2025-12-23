Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Six immigration officers charged with stealing from migrants

All six defendants will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court next month
All six defendants will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court next month (PA Archive)
  • Six immigration officers have been charged with money laundering following a Home Office investigation into thefts from migrants.
  • The investigation covered incidents between August 2021 and November 2022, leading to the officers' suspension and three dismissals.
  • Five of the officers also face charges of conspiracy to steal and misconduct in public office.
  • One officer, Besmir Matera, is additionally charged with obtaining leave to enter and remain in the UK by deception and possessing an identity document with improper intention.
  • All six defendants are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court next month.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in