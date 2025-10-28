Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prison mistakenly released another inmate before migrant sex offender

Family of girl sexually assaulted by Hadush Kebatu 'infuriated' with his accidental release
  • HMP Chelmsford mistakenly released a convicted sex offender, Hadush Kebatu, last week, leading to a national manhunt and the firing of an officer.
  • This incident follows a similar error in June 2023 when the same prison was deceived by a fake email, purporting to be from the Royal Courts of Justice, into releasing fraudster Junead Ahmed.
  • Ahmed was released after staff followed instructions from the fraudulent email, only realising the deception when further emails requested the release of other inmates.
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy has now announced an inquiry and new mandatory security checklists for prisoner releases, though prison governors fear this will exacerbate staff workload.
  • The number of prisoners accidentally released in the UK has doubled in the last year, with 262 cases reported, highlighting a growing systemic issue within the prison system.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in