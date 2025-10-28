Prison mistakenly released another inmate before migrant sex offender
- HMP Chelmsford mistakenly released a convicted sex offender, Hadush Kebatu, last week, leading to a national manhunt and the firing of an officer.
- This incident follows a similar error in June 2023 when the same prison was deceived by a fake email, purporting to be from the Royal Courts of Justice, into releasing fraudster Junead Ahmed.
- Ahmed was released after staff followed instructions from the fraudulent email, only realising the deception when further emails requested the release of other inmates.
- Justice Secretary David Lammy has now announced an inquiry and new mandatory security checklists for prisoner releases, though prison governors fear this will exacerbate staff workload.
- The number of prisoners accidentally released in the UK has doubled in the last year, with 262 cases reported, highlighting a growing systemic issue within the prison system.