Boat sinks off Malaysian coast leaving at least 7 dead and hundreds missing
- A boat carrying Rohingya Muslim migrants sank near the Thailand-Malaysia border, resulting in at least seven confirmed deaths and hundreds feared missing.
- Thirteen survivors have been found so far, with rescue efforts continuing in the waters off Langkawi island.
- The sunken vessel was reportedly carrying around 70 people, while the status of two other boats in the fleet, carrying approximately 230 individuals, remains unclear.
- The migrants were attempting to reach Malaysia, having transferred to smaller boats to evade detection by authorities.
- Rohingya people frequently undertake perilous sea journeys to Malaysia, fleeing persecution in Myanmar and challenging conditions in Bangladeshi refugee camps.