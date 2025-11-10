Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Boat sinks off Malaysian coast leaving at least 7 dead and hundreds missing

Migrants were rescued by a sailboat after their boat sank
Migrants were rescued by a sailboat after their boat sank (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AP)
  • A boat carrying Rohingya Muslim migrants sank near the Thailand-Malaysia border, resulting in at least seven confirmed deaths and hundreds feared missing.
  • Thirteen survivors have been found so far, with rescue efforts continuing in the waters off Langkawi island.
  • The sunken vessel was reportedly carrying around 70 people, while the status of two other boats in the fleet, carrying approximately 230 individuals, remains unclear.
  • The migrants were attempting to reach Malaysia, having transferred to smaller boats to evade detection by authorities.
  • Rohingya people frequently undertake perilous sea journeys to Malaysia, fleeing persecution in Myanmar and challenging conditions in Bangladeshi refugee camps.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in