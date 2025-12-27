Thousands sign petition demanding legal limit on midwives’ working hours
- Over 14,000 people have signed a petition advocating for legal restrictions on midwives' working hours in the UK.
- Midwives report working dangerously long shifts, sometimes exceeding 24 hours, which they say compromises patient and staff safety due to fatigue.
- The petition was launched after a coroner's report highlighted “gross failure” in care, including midwives working over 30 hours, in the death of Jennifer Cahill.
- Midwives say they are experiencing significant physical and mental harm, with some reporting accidents due to exhaustion and others leaving the profession.
- The Department of Health and Social Care said an independent investigation into maternity services is underway.