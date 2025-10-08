Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Millions facing cybersecurity risk as Windows 10 support ends

Video Player Placeholder
Related: Introducing Windows 11
  • Microsoft will end support for its Windows 10 operating system on 14 October, leaving hundreds of millions of users vulnerable to cyber attacks.
  • After this date, Windows 10 devices will no longer receive security and feature updates, increasing their susceptibility to malware and viruses.
  • Approximately 40 per cent of all Windows users globally, including an estimated five million in the UK, still run Windows 10, with many intending to continue using it.
  • Users are advised to upgrade to Windows 11 for free, provided their computer meets the minimum hardware requirements.
  • Alternatively, users can enrol in the paid Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme for critical security updates until 13 October next year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in