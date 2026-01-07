Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hidden impact of microplastics on our oceans

World Ocean Day: Sea Life staff urge public to reduce plastic pollution to protect marine life
  • A new study warns that microplastics are diminishing the oceans' ability to absorb carbon dioxide, thereby weakening a vital natural defence against the climate crisis.
  • Researchers found that microplastics interfere with the “biological carbon pump” by negatively impacting phytoplankton and zooplankton, which are essential for carbon cycling in marine ecosystems.
  • The study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, highlights that microplastics also contribute to greenhouse gas emissions through the “plastisphere” – microbial communities on plastic particles.
  • The authors urge governments and international bodies to recognise plastic pollution and the climate crisis as interconnected challenges, advocating for measures such as reducing single-use plastics and improving waste management.
  • With plastic production continuing to rise and most plastic ever made still existing, the long-term persistence of microplastics poses significant risks to ecosystems and climate stability.
