Investigation casts doubt on years of microplastic research
- Studies have previously indicated the presence of plastic particles from bottles, food packaging and waste in various human organs, including blood, lungs, and the brain.
- A recent Guardian investigation, however, raised questions about the reliability of some of these findings, suggesting potential laboratory contamination or misidentification of natural substances.
- The scientific community is actively debating the accuracy of detection methods, with examples such as a Nature Medicine paper on microplastics in the brain later facing criticism for its methodology.
- Detecting plastic particles, especially the smaller nanoplastics, in human tissue is challenging due to widespread contamination risks in laboratory environments.
- While the science is evolving and standards are improving, experts advise caution rather than panic, noting that clear evidence of large-scale plastic accumulation in human organs is still unproven, though reducing exposure is a sensible precaution.