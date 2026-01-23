Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Investigation casts doubt on years of microplastic research

The Conversation Original report by Michael Richardson, Le Yang
Related: Microplastic could enter brain just from breathing, scientists say
  • Studies have previously indicated the presence of plastic particles from bottles, food packaging and waste in various human organs, including blood, lungs, and the brain.
  • A recent Guardian investigation, however, raised questions about the reliability of some of these findings, suggesting potential laboratory contamination or misidentification of natural substances.
  • The scientific community is actively debating the accuracy of detection methods, with examples such as a Nature Medicine paper on microplastics in the brain later facing criticism for its methodology.
  • Detecting plastic particles, especially the smaller nanoplastics, in human tissue is challenging due to widespread contamination risks in laboratory environments.
  • While the science is evolving and standards are improving, experts advise caution rather than panic, noting that clear evidence of large-scale plastic accumulation in human organs is still unproven, though reducing exposure is a sensible precaution.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in