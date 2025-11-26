Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Michelle Obama says East Wing demolition ‘hurts’ and is a ‘loss for the nation’

Michelle Obama speaks on stage during IMO Live podcast 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas
Michelle Obama speaks on stage during IMO Live podcast 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
  • Michelle Obama has blasted President Donald Trump’s demolition of the White House East Wing to construct a new ballroom, stating she felt "a loss for us as a nation."
  • Speaking on Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast, Obama questioned current national values and norms, remarking, "That’s not our house. That’s the people’s house."
  • She added, “That’s the thing that’s going through my head a lot lately. Who are we? What are the rules? Because I’m confused by what are our norms and our mores – not the laws – but how do we live together? That’s the part of it that hurts.”
  • The 90,000-square-foot ballroom project, costing $300 million and crowdfunded by Trump allies, began during a government shutdown, drawing criticism from Democrats.
  • This demolition is part of a series of changes made by Trump to the White House, including redecorating the Oval Office and altering the Rose Garden.
