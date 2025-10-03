Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Michelle Mone says Conservatives knew of involvement in scandal-hit PPE firm

Baroness Michelle Mone admits she could benefit from £60m PPE contract
  • Baroness Michelle Mone has criticised Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch after a company linked to Lady Mone was ordered to repay nearly £122 million for breaching a Covid-19 PPE contract.
  • PPE Medpro was instructed to return the funds to the government following a High Court ruling that it provided 25 million faulty surgical gowns.
  • Lady Mone said the Conservative government knew of her involvement and named Matt Hancock and Lord Chadlington as among 51 politicians who introduced PPE providers to the 'VIP lane'.
  • Lady Mone said she has no desire to return to the House of Lords as a Conservative peer, even if she clears her name.
  • An online petition launched by Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, calling for Lady Mone to resign from the Lords, garnered 60,000 signatures within 24 hours.
