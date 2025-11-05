Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Big Short investor issues warning over AI

Big Short character profile: Michael Burry (Christian Bale)
  • Michael Burry, the investor famed for predicting the 2008 housing market collapse, has warned of an artificial intelligence "bubble" after a two-year hiatus from social media.
  • His fund, Scion Asset Management, disclosed it purchased puts, or bets on falling share prices, against AI giants Nvidia and Palantir, amounting to nearly $1.1 billion.
  • Burry's skepticism is rooted in observations such as slowing growth in cloud computing, surging tech sector capital expenditures due to AI, and circular dealmaking among AI companies.
  • Following Burry's actions, tech stocks experienced a downturn on Tuesday, with Palantir shares dropping 7.95 per cent and Nvidia falling 3.9 per cent.
  • Palantir CEO Alex Karp publicly criticised Burry's move, calling the decision to short these companies "bats*** crazy" and "super triggering".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in