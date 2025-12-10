Miami elects its first Democratic mayor in 30 years
- Democrat Eileen Higgins secured a significant victory in the Miami mayoral race, becoming the first woman to lead the city.
- Higgins' win ends her party's nearly three-decade losing streak in Miami and provides a crucial boost for Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterms.
- She defeated Republican Emilio Gonzalez, a candidate who had received the endorsement of Donald Trump, by approximately 19 percentage points.
- Higgins campaigned on issues including immigration, criticising "dehumanising and cruel" rhetoric, and proposing solutions for affordable housing.
- The local race drew national attention, with Democrats viewing it as a warning sign for Republicans in a state where the GOP aims to maintain its influence.