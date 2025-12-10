Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Miami elects its first Democratic mayor in 30 years

Democrat Eileen Higgins has secured a significant victory in the Miami mayoral race
Democrat Eileen Higgins has secured a significant victory in the Miami mayoral race (Getty Images)
  • Democrat Eileen Higgins secured a significant victory in the Miami mayoral race, becoming the first woman to lead the city.
  • Higgins' win ends her party's nearly three-decade losing streak in Miami and provides a crucial boost for Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterms.
  • She defeated Republican Emilio Gonzalez, a candidate who had received the endorsement of Donald Trump, by approximately 19 percentage points.
  • Higgins campaigned on issues including immigration, criticising "dehumanising and cruel" rhetoric, and proposing solutions for affordable housing.
  • The local race drew national attention, with Democrats viewing it as a warning sign for Republicans in a state where the GOP aims to maintain its influence.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in