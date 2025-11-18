Girl, 12, died after she was admitted to NHS mental health unit
- 12-year-old girl Mia Lucas died on 29 January 2024 at the Becton Unit, a specialist mental health facility in Sheffield, following an acute psychotic episode.
- Mia was initially taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham on 31 December after exhibiting severe behaviour, including attempting to get knives and fighting her mother, and reporting hearing voices.
- She was sectioned under the Mental Health Act on 4 January after an assessment confirmed an acute psychotic episode and deemed her a risk to herself or others.
- Mia was transferred to the Becton Centre on 9 January, as it was one of the few units equipped to accept patients under 13 years old.
- An inquest is currently examining Mia’s mental health history, her placement at the Becton Centre, and the care she received there, including risk assessments for self-harm.