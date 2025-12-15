How Putin plans to ‘export chaos across the globe’, according to MI6 chief
- Blaise Metreweli, the new head of MI6, is scheduled to deliver her first public speech, warning that Russia's determination to export chaos is reshaping global conflict and security challenges.
- She will state that Britain faces increasingly unpredictable and interconnected threats, with a particular focus on an "aggressive, expansionist" Russia.
- Metreweli will assert that the "export of chaos" is a deliberate characteristic of Russia's international engagement, which is expected to continue until President Putin alters his approach.
- The MI6 chief will emphasise the critical role of both technological proficiency and human intelligence, expecting officers to be adept in coding as well as multiple languages to counter hybrid threats.
- Metreweli is the first woman to hold the top position at MI6 since its inception in 1909, following similar appointments in other British intelligence agencies.