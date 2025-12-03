Health experts issue warning over Christmas cheese and flammable face creams
- The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued five key tips for staying safe and well during the festive season and beyond.
- Avoid mixing medicines with alcohol: This can cause drowsiness, dizziness, or poor coordination and increase accident risks.
- Be mindful of certain foods and drinks: Classic Christmas foods like cranberry products and Brussels sprouts can interact with medicines like warfarin, while tyramine-rich foods, such as aged cheeses and dark chocolate, or can cause problems for people taking certain medicines like monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitors .
- Use cough and cold medicines safely: Follow dosage instructions and not exceeding recommended durations, and take vitamin D supplements within recommended daily limits.
- Beware flammable skincare: There is a fire risk associated with some emollient creams, as residues can make fabrics highly flammable; so keep away from open flames and wash fabrics regularly.
- Exercise caution when purchasing medicines: Particularly weight-loss products, ensuring they are from registered UK pharmacies to avoid fake or dangerous items.