What we know about fresh search for flight MH370
- A new deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has commenced in the Indian Ocean, over a decade after its disappearance.
- Malaysia's Transport Ministry confirmed that the vessel Armada 86 05, equipped with autonomous underwater vehicles, has arrived at the designated search area.
- The search is believed to be conducted by Texas-based firm Ocean Infinity under a renewed "no-find, no-fee" agreement, following previous unsuccessful attempts.
- Ocean Infinity has reportedly upgraded its technology and refined its analysis, narrowing the search zone to what it believes is the most probable crash site.
- MH370 vanished on 8 March 2014 with 239 people aboard, with satellite data indicating it veered off course and crashed in the remote southern Indian Ocean, though no main wreckage has ever been found.