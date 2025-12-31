Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What we know about fresh search for flight MH370

MH370 pilot's final message before plane disappeared
  • A new deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has commenced in the Indian Ocean, over a decade after its disappearance.
  • Malaysia's Transport Ministry confirmed that the vessel Armada 86 05, equipped with autonomous underwater vehicles, has arrived at the designated search area.
  • The search is believed to be conducted by Texas-based firm Ocean Infinity under a renewed "no-find, no-fee" agreement, following previous unsuccessful attempts.
  • Ocean Infinity has reportedly upgraded its technology and refined its analysis, narrowing the search zone to what it believes is the most probable crash site.
  • MH370 vanished on 8 March 2014 with 239 people aboard, with satellite data indicating it veered off course and crashed in the remote southern Indian Ocean, though no main wreckage has ever been found.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in