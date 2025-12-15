Malaysian Airlines to pay £300k in damages to families of MH370 victims
- A Chinese court has ordered Malaysia Airlines to pay 2.9m yuan (approximately £300,000) to each of eight families of passengers from the missing MH370 flight.
- The compensation is for emotional distress and funeral expenses, following the flight's disappearance over a decade ago, with passengers declared legally dead.
- Twenty-three similar cases are still pending, while 47 other families have already reached agreements and withdrawn their lawsuits.
- The court order coincides with the planned resumption of the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 this month.
- The flight vanished on 8 March 2014 with 227 passengers and 12 crew, and its fate remains unknown despite previous search efforts.