Here’s what is inside one of the world’s most active volcanoes

Marco Calo, a geophysicist, at Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
Marco Calo, a geophysicist, at Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico (AP)
  • Mexican researchers have successfully created the first three-dimensional image of the Popocatépetl volcano's interior after five years of dedicated work.
  • Led by Marco Calò from Mexico’s National Autonomous University, the team used 22 seismographs and artificial intelligence to map magma accumulation.
  • The groundbreaking image reveals multiple magma pools at various depths, extending 11 miles below the crater, offering vital insights into the volcano's complex structure.
  • This research aims to significantly improve the understanding of Popocatépetl, one of the world's most active volcanoes, to help authorities respond more effectively to potential eruptions.
  • Popocatépetl poses a risk to approximately 25 million people living within a 62-mile radius, making this detailed internal map crucial for disaster prevention and public safety.
