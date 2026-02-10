Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning for tourists as Mexico bans vapes

The true cost of disposable vapes | On The Ground
  • Mexico has banned the sale and importation of vapes, with tourists advised to leave e-cigarettes at home before visiting the country.
  • The ban was initially introduced in 2022 by former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and despite a Supreme Court declaration of unconstitutionality, a constitutional amendment was passed in January 2025.
  • A legal loophole that allowed vapes to continue entering Mexico was closed on 16 January, making their importation and sale illegal, although personal use is not prohibited.
  • Tourists bringing vapes into Mexico could face a fine of up to £350 or even arrest, with customs officials authorised to confiscate these items.
  • The UK’s Foreign Office warns travellers about the illegality of bringing e-cigarettes into Mexico and the potential for fines for public vaping.
