Latest advice on travel to Mexico following devastating floods
- Torrential rain, landslides, and flooding in Mexico have caused at least 64 deaths and left dozens missing, with over 300 communities cut off.
- The severe weather, which culminated over the weekend, was caused by the convergence of Tropical Storm Priscilla and Tropical Storm Raymond, leading to widespread devastation and power cuts.
- Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has activated a National Emergency Committee, deploying 10,000 troops and resources to reopen roads, deliver food and water, and fumigate affected areas.
- The states of Veracruz, Hidalgo (most severely affected with around 100,000 homes damaged), and Puebla have borne the brunt of the devastation.
- While there have been no significant flight disruptions, the UK and US governments have issued travel advice, urging travellers to monitor conditions and follow local authority guidance.