Horror as 23 killed in Mexico shop blaze
- A fire and explosion at a convenience store in Hermosillo, Mexico, killed at least 23 people, including children, and injured 12 others.
- The incident took place on Saturday in downtown Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state.
- Preliminary investigations indicate that the deaths were caused by the inhalation of toxic gases.
- Prosecutors believe the fire originated in a transformer, with the exact cause still under investigation.
- Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her condolences and instructed officials to provide support to the victims' families and the injured.