Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mexico’s president giving public speech when 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit

Mexican president's speech interrupted by emergency sirens as 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes country
  • A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico on Friday.
  • The seismic event occurred during President Claudia Sheinbaum's televised press conference on tourism.
  • Sirens were heard during the broadcast, and President Sheinbaum calmly directed an evacuation.
  • The earthquake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, which can increase the potential for noticeable shaking.
  • There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the tremor, which was felt in Guerrero and surrounding areas.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in