Schools bring back mandatory face masks amid measles outbreak
- The Mexican state of Jalisco has issued a health alert and mandated face mask use in schools in Guadalajara due to a significant measles outbreak, the country's largest in decades.
- Mexico currently leads the Americas with 1,981 confirmed and over 5,200 suspected measles cases this year, with Jalisco accounting for the majority.
- The outbreak, which began in 2025 in Chihuahua, originated from a Mennonite child visiting Texas and spread through communities known for vaccine hesitancy.
- These measures, including class suspensions in 15 schools, come as Mexico prepares to co-host the 2026 Fifa World Cup, with Guadalajara being a key venue.
- Scientists link rising outbreaks across the hemisphere to declining vaccination rates, prompting the Mexican government to launch vaccination campaigns at public transport hubs.
