Dozens killed in landslides and flooding across Mexico
- The death toll from devastating landslides and floods across central and southeastern Mexico has surged to 37.
- Hidalgo state bore the brunt of the disaster, with 22 fatalities and power cut to 150 communities.
- Puebla recorded nine deaths and over 16,000 damaged or destroyed homes, while Veracruz reported five deaths and 42 isolated communities.
- The severe weather, attributed to Tropical Storms Priscilla and Raymond, caused widespread destruction and power outages for over 320,000 users.
- More than 5,400 military personnel have been deployed for rescue and clean-up operations, with President Claudia Sheinbaum confirming efforts to support the population.