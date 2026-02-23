Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US ‘provided intelligence support’ for El Mencho operation, says Trump administration

People flee Mexico airport during unrest after drug trafficking cartel leader killed
  • Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho” and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in a military operation in the western state of Jalisco, Mexico.
  • The United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government for the operation, targeting "El Mencho" as a top trafficker of fentanyl.
  • Following the cartel leader's death, a wave of violence erupted, with cars set ablaze in Puerto Vallarta, leaving US tourists stranded and describing the situation as a “war zone”.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the US involvement, stating that three additional cartel members were killed, three wounded, and two arrested during the operation.
  • The Trump administration, which had previously designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, commended the Mexican military for their successful execution of the operation.
