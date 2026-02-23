US ‘provided intelligence support’ for El Mencho operation, says Trump administration
- Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho” and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in a military operation in the western state of Jalisco, Mexico.
- The United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government for the operation, targeting "El Mencho" as a top trafficker of fentanyl.
- Following the cartel leader's death, a wave of violence erupted, with cars set ablaze in Puerto Vallarta, leaving US tourists stranded and describing the situation as a “war zone”.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the US involvement, stating that three additional cartel members were killed, three wounded, and two arrested during the operation.
- The Trump administration, which had previously designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, commended the Mexican military for their successful execution of the operation.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks