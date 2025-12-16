Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

10 killed after private plane crashes into football field

Ten killed including three children as plan crashes into residential area
  • Ten people, including three children aged two, four, and nine, were killed when a private jet crashed near Mexico City.
  • The Cessna Citation III (CE-650) aircraft had taken off from Acapulco and was attempting an emergency landing.
  • The plane came down in San Mateo Atenco, approximately 30 miles west of Mexico City, hitting a warehouse on an industrial estate.
  • The crash resulted in a fire, prompting the evacuation of around 130 people from the surrounding area.
  • An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in