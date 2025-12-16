10 killed after private plane crashes into football field
- Ten people, including three children aged two, four, and nine, were killed when a private jet crashed near Mexico City.
- The Cessna Citation III (CE-650) aircraft had taken off from Acapulco and was attempting an emergency landing.
- The plane came down in San Mateo Atenco, approximately 30 miles west of Mexico City, hitting a warehouse on an industrial estate.
- The crash resulted in a fire, prompting the evacuation of around 130 people from the surrounding area.
- An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.