Disgusting moment Mexican president is groped during public appearance

Man is able to grope and attempt to kiss Mexican president
  • Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, was groped by a man while mingling with citizens in the capital.
  • The man attempted to kiss her neck and embrace her from behind, prompting Sheinbaum to gently push him away.
  • A government official quickly intervened, stepping between the president and the man before escorting Sheinbaum to safety.
  • State police later confirmed that the man involved in the incident had been arrested.
  • The event occurred during a week when the president had been addressing concerns about political violence, following the assassination of a mayor in Michoacan state.
