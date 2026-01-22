Warning issued over Meta smart glasses after women filmed without consent
- Experts warn that smart glasses, such as those made by Meta, are increasingly being used to film women without their consent, raising concerns about privacy and safety.
- Isobel Thomason, 22, recounted an incident where a man filmed her with smart glasses after she declined his advances, later revealing he was a 'content creator' posting such videos online.
- Dr Olga Jurasz, director of the Centre for Protecting Women Online, stated that incidents of women being filmed without consent are on the rise and becoming more normalised, leading to 'multifold' harms.
- Meta acknowledged concerns about a small number of users misusing their products, despite features like an LED light indicating recording and tamper detection technology.
- The UK government plans to introduce new laws making it a criminal offence to take intimate images or install equipment to capture them without consent, while TikTok has taken action against the account involved in Ms Thomason's incident.