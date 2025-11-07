Internal document reveals how much Meta made from fraudulent ads last year
- Internal documents reportedly reveal Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, projected earning 10 per cent of its 2024 revenue, approximately $16 billion, from fraudulent ads.
- These revenue streams reportedly include e-commerce and investment scams, illegal online casinos, and the sale of banned medical products across its platforms.
- The documents suggest Meta failed for at least three years to effectively identify and stop a vast number of these ads, with an estimated 15 billion 'higher risk' scam ads shown daily, generating around $7 billion annually.
- Meta's internal policy reportedly bans advertisers only if there is a 95 per cent certainty of fraud; otherwise, it charges higher ad rates as a penalty.
- A Meta spokesperson disputed the documents as a 'selective view' that distorts its approach, stating the 10.1 per cent estimate was 'rough and overly-inclusive,' while affirming efforts to combat fraud and scams.