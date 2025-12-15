Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Disruption warning on New Year’s Eve amid Met Police strike

Metropolitan Police staff are set to stage a 25-hour strike on New Year’s Eve, a move that trade union Unite warns could lead to ‘delays to emergency callouts’
Metropolitan Police staff are set to stage a 25-hour strike on New Year’s Eve, a move that trade union Unite warns could lead to ‘delays to emergency callouts’ (Alamy/PA)
  • Metropolitan Police staff, members of the Unite trade union, are scheduled to stage a 25-hour strike on New Year’s Eve.
  • The industrial action, involving 175 Unite members from the Met’s central command, including call handlers, office staff, and technicians, will commence at 6 am on 31 December.
  • The dispute is over pay, as these staff have not received a pay increase for 2025/6, unlike police officers who were granted a 4.2 per cent rise.
  • Unite warns that the strike could lead to "delays to emergency callouts" during one of London's busiest nights, coinciding with New Year celebrations.
  • The union stated that the Met's provisional pay offers were conditional on workers accepting "vastly inferior conditions", which Unite general secretary Sharon Graham deemed unacceptable.
