Disruption warning on New Year’s Eve amid Met Police strike
- Metropolitan Police staff, members of the Unite trade union, are scheduled to stage a 25-hour strike on New Year’s Eve.
- The industrial action, involving 175 Unite members from the Met’s central command, including call handlers, office staff, and technicians, will commence at 6 am on 31 December.
- The dispute is over pay, as these staff have not received a pay increase for 2025/6, unlike police officers who were granted a 4.2 per cent rise.
- Unite warns that the strike could lead to "delays to emergency callouts" during one of London's busiest nights, coinciding with New Year celebrations.
- The union stated that the Met's provisional pay offers were conditional on workers accepting "vastly inferior conditions", which Unite general secretary Sharon Graham deemed unacceptable.