Moment officer screams in terror after making discovery behind shower curtain
- A Metropolitan Police officer screamed after discovering a convicted drug dealer hiding in a bathtub during a basement search in London.
- Bodycam footage, released by the Met on Monday, 1 December 2025, captured the moment the officer pulled back a shower curtain to find the individual.
- The video, edited with the theme tune from Stranger Things, shows the officer using a torch in a dimly lit property.
- The individual found in the bathtub was a convicted drug dealer who was in breach of a court order.
- Following the arrest, the officer admitted to the individual, "You gave me the fright of my life, I can't lie."