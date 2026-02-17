Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Freemasons legal challenge over Met Police rule dismissed

About 400 Met officers and staff have already made declarations under the polic
About 400 Met officers and staff have already made declarations under the polic (PA)
  • A High Court judge has dismissed a legal challenge brought by Freemasonry bodies against the Metropolitan Police.
  • The challenge concerned the Met's policy requiring officers and staff to declare past or present membership of the Freemasons or any similar organisation that is “hierarchical, has confidential membership and requires members to support and protect each other”.
  • Mr Justice Chamberlain ruled that the Met's decision serves the legitimate aim of maintaining and enhancing public trust in policing and is proportionate.
  • He said that the policy is not discriminatory or "unduly stigmatising" against Freemasons, and the grounds for the legal challenge were not "reasonably arguable."
  • Claimants, including the United Grand Lodge of England, argued the policy created a "blacklist" and breached human rights, while the Met maintained it was necessary for public confidence.
