Met Police to send drones to crime scenes
- The Metropolitan Police are launching a new trial programme, deploying remote drones from buildings to respond to 999 calls across London.
- These drones are fitted with high-definition cameras and will fly autonomously to crime scenes, streaming live footage to officers on the ground.
- The initiative aims to provide quicker intelligence, assisting with missing person investigations, tracking suspects, and guiding emergency services during major incidents.
- The pilot scheme has initially launched in Islington, with plans to expand to the West End and Hyde Park by the end of the year, building on trials by other UK police forces.
- Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the programme will enable police resources to arrive at crime scenes quicker, helping to trace suspects, locate missing people, and deliver vital intelligence.