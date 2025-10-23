Met Police to deploy drones as part of first responder programme
- The Metropolitan Police is launching a new trial, Drone as First Responder (DFR), to deploy remotely launched drones across London to enhance emergency response efforts.
- These drones will be launched from the force's control room and piloted by trained operators, aiming to reach incident scenes within two minutes while streaming live footage to officers.
- The drones will be utilised for various incidents, including searching for missing people, tracing suspects and capturing evidence, offering a quicker, quieter and more environmentally friendly alternative to police helicopters.
- The technology allows drones to fly autonomously to a scene, where a remote pilot can then take control for policing purposes before the drone autonomously returns to its base.
- Initially rolled out in Islington, the Met plans to expand the DFR programme to the West End and Hyde Park, with several other UK police forces also trialling this technology.