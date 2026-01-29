Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Parts of the UK to be blanketed by snow as temperatures plummet

Clean-up begins in Enniscorthy after Storm Chandra
  • Parts of the UK are set to be blanketed by snow and further flooding is expected as temperatures plummet in the aftermath of Storm Chandra.
  • More than 60 properties across England have already been flooded, with a major incident declared in Somerset on Tuesday.
  • As of Thursday morning, there are 76 flood warnings in place across England, including a severe 'danger to life' warning in Dorset, which has led to resident evacuations.
  • The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the south-west of England from Thursday afternoon until early Friday, with concerns it will exacerbate existing flooding on saturated ground.
  • Rail disruptions, particularly between Liskeard and Looe in Cornwall, are expected to continue until Sunday due to track damage caused by severe flooding.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in